Listen To Win Advanced Screening Tickets to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

March 7, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Beauty & The Beast, Dana McKay, The Tommy Show

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show  and middays to Dana McKay this week for your chance to win four tickets to the IMAX 3D advance screening of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” – starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Josh Gad and more – on March 14 at the Regal Majestic Theater in Downtown Silver Spring.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” hits in theaters nationwide March 17, but you can see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.

