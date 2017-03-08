Celebrities Show Support for ‘A Day Without A Woman’

Women across the nation participated in the “A Day Without a Woman” strike on Wednesday to show their influence on the economy and overall impact on American society.
The idea is for women to not show up to work so that people can see just how much they do. For those unable to miss a day at work, they were given the option to wear red instead.
March 8 also happens to be International Women’s Day, coinciding perfectly with “A Day Without a Woman.”
Businesses and schools all across the nation felt the impact of the strike.
Schools in Maryland and Virginia had to close for the day due to he amount of staff members who requested the day off.
Celebrities also showed their girl pride, posting to social media in support of “A Day Without a Woman.”
The Statue of Liberty went dark for an hour on Tuesday night and even though they claimed was an accident, organizers took it as a sign of solidarity.
