Celebrities Show Support for ‘A Day Without A Woman’

Women across the nation participated in the “A Day Without a Woman” strike on Wednesday to show their influence on the economy and overall impact on American society.

The idea is for women to not show up to work so that people can see just how much they do. For those unable to miss a day at work, they were given the option to wear red instead.

March 8 also happens to be International Women’s Day, coinciding perfectly with “A Day Without a Woman.”

Businesses and schools all across the nation felt the impact of the strike.

Schools in Maryland and Virginia had to close for the day due to he amount of staff members who requested the day off.

Celebrities also showed their girl pride, posting to social media in support of “A Day Without a Woman.”

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

For all that women do…. pic.twitter.com/bLk7VFZgZw — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 8, 2017

#internationalwomensday

I LOVE being a girl and having the ability to build up other females around me to make us ALL stronger 💪🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/TFgaZQjz0B — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) March 8, 2017

I will raise my children to understand that all women should be honored like goddesses, not just on #InternationalWomensDay, but every day. pic.twitter.com/cFDm8hYpIC — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 8, 2017

Thank you to all the amazing women who have paved the way for us. You are my heroes! #InternationalWomensDay — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) March 8, 2017

Happy #internationalwomensday to the most bad-ass, fierce, gentle, loving, empowering, empathetic and majestic creatures on the planet. 🌹✨ — LANEGŌØN (@LYNNGVNN) March 8, 2017

So grateful to know so many incredible women! Happy #InternationalWomensDay! — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 8, 2017

Behind every great woman are other great women. #InternationalWomensDay — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) March 8, 2017

On #ADayWithoutAWoman, #IFightFor affordable healthcare for all women & families, because healthcare isn’t a privilege – it’s a human right. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) March 8, 2017

I stand in solidarity with all women on #ADayWithoutAWoman. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 8, 2017

Amen. #internationalwomensday A post shared by Ian Harding. (@ianmharding) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:13am PST

The Statue of Liberty went dark for an hour on Tuesday night and even though they claimed was an accident, organizers took it as a sign of solidarity.

Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman 🗽 📷: @randybals #StatueOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

