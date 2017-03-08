Ed Sheeran on ‘Shape of You,’ His Boy Band and Taylor Swift (Listen)

Ed Sheeran joined 94.7 Fresh FM on Wednesday to dish about everything from the boy band he’s bringing on tour to collaborating with Taylor Swift.

The “Shape of You” singer has announced a North American tour following the release of his new album “÷” (pronounced “divide”), and he chatted with Darik Kristofer about his show in D.C.

Sheeran will take the stage at the Verizon Center on September 19. He says “it’s very different from coming to play 9:30 Club,” one of his favorite venues to play.

Fans will be happy to know the Fresh Artist’s incredible success hasn’t gone to his head.

“X” (pronounced “multiply”) went double platinum and was Spotify’s most-streamed album in the world for 2014, and “÷” is already making waves. Yet Sheeran still has “the impression that it’s gonna end tomorrow.”

“I achieved all my dreams and what I wanted to achieve about, like, six or seven years ago, so, like, now anything that happens I just kind of see as ridiculous.”

His new hit “Shape of You” has already hit a billion views on YouTube. The song isn’t about anyone in particular. Sheeran says, “All women have lovely shapes, whatever shape they are.”

He’s spreading the wealth, too. The songwriter plans to assemble a boy band of “really young talented kids” for his tour that will perform some of the songs he’s pitched to other people, so concertgoers will be treated to a full night of Sheeran’s music.

On whether he would collaborate with bestie Taylor Swift again: “The door is always open,” he says.

Listen to the exclusive interview on 94.7 Fresh FM below.

