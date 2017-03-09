Arlington Ranked Third Hippest City in the U.S. by Expedia

How cool is Arlington, Virginia? Expedia calls it “super cool.” In fact, the travel site has ranked the D.C. suburb one of the “hippest spots to visit” in the country.

On Expedia’s list of “21 Super Cool U.S. Cities, Ranked,” Arlington placed third, thanks to its pairing of “neighborhood chill and city energy.”

Madison, Wisconsin, nabbed the number two spot, while Austin, Texas, won first place.

To determine a city’s cool factor, Expedia awarded points for proximity to a big city, crime rating, livability score and more.

What are some of those super cool and hip activities Arlington residents can enjoy, you ask? Taking a Lyft to a charcuterie spot like Lyon Hall, going to the Arlington Farmers Market, or catching a show at Signature Theatre, Expedia says.

Not everyone agrees with Arlington’s ranking. As DCist notes, “More than 1,570 responses to an ARLnow poll on the matter say that Expedia listing Arlington as the third super cool city is the third most questionable ranking.”

What do you think? Take our poll:

See the full list here.

