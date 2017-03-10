Listen to Lorde’s New Ballad ‘Liability’

March 10, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: lorde

A week after dropping the club-ready track “Green Light,” Lorde has released a gorgeous, weepy ballad called “Liability.”

Related: Lorde Returns with New Single and Video ‘Green Light’

It’s a personal song for the 20-year-old singer, who confided on Twitter that it “feels big and intense having liability out in the world.”

Lorde also shared the release date for her new album, “Melodrama,” out June 16.

Related: Lorde Grows Up on New Album ‘Mellowdrama

Pre-order “Melodrama” here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live