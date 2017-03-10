Listen to Lorde’s New Ballad ‘Liability’

A week after dropping the club-ready track “Green Light,” Lorde has released a gorgeous, weepy ballad called “Liability.”
It’s a personal song for the 20-year-old singer, who confided on Twitter that it “feels big and intense having liability out in the world.”
Lorde also shared the release date for her new album, “Melodrama,” out June 16.
