Listen to Lorde’s New Ballad ‘Liability’

A week after dropping the club-ready track “Green Light,” Lorde has released a gorgeous, weepy ballad called “Liability.”

Related: Lorde Returns with New Single and Video ‘Green Light’

It’s a personal song for the 20-year-old singer, who confided on Twitter that it “feels big and intense having liability out in the world.”

wow feels big and intense having liability out in the world strange part of myself for a lot of people to look at — Lorde (@lorde) March 10, 2017

good though — Lorde (@lorde) March 10, 2017

ps. not a single for those asking, just a strange little sister of this album really. but i love it ❤ — Lorde (@lorde) March 10, 2017

Lorde also shared the release date for her new album, “Melodrama,” out June 16.

oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF — Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017

Related: Lorde Grows Up on New Album ‘Mellowdrama’

Pre-order “Melodrama” here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter