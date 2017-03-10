Watch These Kids Interrupt Their Dad’s Live BBC Interview

A hilarious moment of live TV is going viral, thanks to some adorable troublemakers.
Robert E. Kelly, a professor of political science, was in the midst of at-home Skype interview on the BBC World News when his kids decided to crash.
“I think one of your children has just walked in,” the host observes after Kelly’s daughter flounces into the room. She’s soon followed by a baby in a bouncer.
“Pardon me,” Kelly said, eyelids dropping. “My apologies.”
Kelly, admirably, keeps his composure as his wife enters and hurriedly pulls the youngsters away.
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter