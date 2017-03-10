Watch These Kids Interrupt Their Dad’s Live BBC Interview

A hilarious moment of live TV is going viral, thanks to some adorable troublemakers.

Robert E. Kelly, a professor of political science, was in the midst of at-home Skype interview on the BBC World News when his kids decided to crash.

I will be on @BBCNewsMedia / @BBCWorld in 10 minutes to talk about the Korean impeachment. — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017

“I think one of your children has just walked in,” the host observes after Kelly’s daughter flounces into the room. She’s soon followed by a baby in a bouncer.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, eyelids dropping. “My apologies.”

Kelly, admirably, keeps his composure as his wife enters and hurriedly pulls the youngsters away.

As for this morning's lesson on how to stay focused. https://t.co/pJiZbEnmoe — David Greene (@nprgreene) March 10, 2017

Coming into the office on a Friday like pic.twitter.com/MCpmOvDEU2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 10, 2017

@juliamacfarlane I'm actually crying laughing at this 😂 Absolutely hilarious. — Laura Maciver (@BBCLauraMac) March 10, 2017

