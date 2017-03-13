Ed Sheeran to Guest Star on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

From his new album ÷ (Divide) to his upcoming tour, Ed Sheeran seems to be everywhere these days. And now, fans will get to see the British singer on the HBO fantasy drama “Game of Thrones.”

Related: Ed Sheeran on ‘Shape of You,’ His Boy Band and Taylor Swift (Listen)

The Hollywood Reporter says Sheeran will make an appearance on season seven of the show, as creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed Sunday at an SXSW panel.

There are no more details as of yet on the singer’s character. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie [Williams], and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

“Game of Thrones,” which will only have six episodes this season, is returning July 16, 2017.

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

h/t The Hollywood Reporter

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter