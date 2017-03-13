John Mayer Unveils Full ‘The Search For Everything’ Tracklist

March 13, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: John Mayer

By Radio.com Staff

John Mayer has been rolling out his new album The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today the singer revealed the final four tracks.

Mayer shared that the final tracks from the album will be “In the Blood, “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything,'” “Rosie,” and “Never on the Day You Leave.” The full album is set to be released tomorrow Tuesday, March 14th.

Check out the full tracklisting, in sequence, below.

  1. Still Feel Like Your Man
  2. Emoji of a Wave
  3. Helpless
  4. Love on the Weekend
  5. In The Blood
  6. Changing
  7. Theme from “The Search for Everything”
  8. Moving On and Getting Over
  9. Never on the Day You Leave
  10. Rosie
  11. Roll it on Home
  12. You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me
