Kim Kardashian Opens up About Robbery in Paris (Watch)

March 13, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: E!, Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West

Since she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel last October, Kim Kardashian has kept quiet about the experience. But in a new sneek peek for the next episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim divulged more about her ordeal.

The reality star was robbed when five men entered her luxury apartment dressed as law enforcement. In the emotional clip, she talks about fearing for her safety when she sees the gun for the first time.

Watch the clip below.

