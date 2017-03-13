Kim Kardashian Opens up About Robbery in Paris (Watch)

Since she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel last October, Kim Kardashian has kept quiet about the experience. But in a new sneek peek for the next episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim divulged more about her ordeal.

The reality star was robbed when five men entered her luxury apartment dressed as law enforcement. In the emotional clip, she talks about fearing for her safety when she sees the gun for the first time.

Watch the clip below.

“That’s when I saw the gun.” Kim breaks her silence about the robbery on #KUWTK next Sunday, March 19 only on E!. pic.twitter.com/sR5afijaFY — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

Next week: Paris. You KNOW you want the behind-the-scenes scoop on Kim's terrifying robbery. Stay tuned, Dolls. #KUWTK is new Sundays, 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/oE5XSf8Y1a — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

