Listen mornings to The Tommy Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see a Wolf Trap Summer 2017 show of your choice!

Catch amazing shows like Fifth Harmony on May 27, Grace Potter on July 15 or the Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips on August 8.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. through WolfTrap.org and the Wolf Trap box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap