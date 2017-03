Listen to Darik Kristofer in the afternoon and to Britt Waters at night this week for your chance to win four tickets to the advance screening of the new “Power Rangers” movie on March 22 at the Regal Majestic Theater in Downtown Silver Spring.

Starring Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott, Becky G, Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston — SABAN’s “Power Rangers” hits in theaters nationwide March 24. But you can see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else!

Courtesy of Lionsgate