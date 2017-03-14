Snow Day Happy Hour Specials Around D.C.

Today’s storm may have brought less snow than expected, but that’s not stopping many local spots from offering snow day specials and deals.

So why not warm up with a hot toddy or spiked hot chocolate?

Check out our list of happy hours at bars and restaurants around the D.C. area:

The Blaguard

$6 beer and shot combo after 1 p.m.

Casolare

Happy hour with $10 pizza, $5 Prosecco, $4 beer, $6 Americanos and more all day

Commissary

$4 spiked hot chocolate, Natty Boh combo, or spiked caramel cider, plus $5 veggie or beef burgers

Due South

Food and drink specials all day, including $6 “Snow White Russians” and $4 Texas brisket chili

ENO Wine Bar

$7 happy hour wine from 5 to 11 p.m. and $2 off mulled wine, raclette and fondue (mention snow special)

Graffiato

Happy hour at the bar all day

G by Mike Isabella

Happy hour at the bar all day

Hank’s on the Hill

Happy hour at the bar all day, plus $1.25 oysters, and a snow day punch

Hank’s Dupont

Happy hour at the bar all day, plus $1.25 oysters

Hank’s Pasta Bar

Happy hour all day with discounts on food and drinks including wine, beer and cocktails

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

$8 hot cocktails and dishes like grilled cheese and tomato soup starting at 5 p.m. on the terrace

Joselito

20 percent off food and drink at the bar from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kapnos Kouzina

Happy hour at the bar all day

Kapnos Taverna

Happy hour at the bar all day

Pamplona

Happy hour drink starting at noon, with a limited food menu.

Pepita

Happy hour at the bar all day

Provision No. 14

Happy hour drink specials starting at noon, with two sandwiches available

The Royal

Happy hour all day with $5 house vermouth, $5 draft beers, $7 classic cocktails and $7 wine

Sixth Engine

Happy hour from noon until 7 p.m., with special cold-weather drinks

TAKODA Restaurant & Beer Garden

$2 off hot toddys

Town Hall

Happy hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., plus normal half-price wine all day

Other great deals include:

Osteria Morini

$15 pasta with wine or beer until 10 p.m.

The Living Room inside the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown

Hot chocolate station and s’mores by the fire starting at 11 a.m.

Ice Cream Jubilee

Both shops open at 2 p.m. with white hot chocolate and dark hot chocolate specials

