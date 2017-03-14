Snow Day Happy Hour Specials Around D.C.

Today’s storm may have brought less snow than expected, but that’s not stopping many local spots from offering snow day specials and deals.
So why not warm up with a hot toddy or spiked hot chocolate?
Check out our list of happy hours at bars and restaurants around the D.C. area:
The Blaguard
$6 beer and shot combo after 1 p.m.
Casolare
Happy hour with $10 pizza, $5 Prosecco, $4 beer, $6 Americanos and more all day
Commissary
$4 spiked hot chocolate, Natty Boh combo, or spiked caramel cider, plus $5 veggie or beef burgers
Due South
Food and drink specials all day, including $6 “Snow White Russians” and $4 Texas brisket chili
ENO Wine Bar
$7 happy hour wine from 5 to 11 p.m. and $2 off mulled wine, raclette and fondue (mention snow special)
Graffiato
Happy hour at the bar all day
G by Mike Isabella
Happy hour at the bar all day
Hank’s on the Hill
Happy hour at the bar all day, plus $1.25 oysters, and a snow day punch
Hank’s Dupont
Happy hour at the bar all day, plus $1.25 oysters
Hank’s Pasta Bar
Happy hour all day with discounts on food and drinks including wine, beer and cocktails
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
$8 hot cocktails and dishes like grilled cheese and tomato soup starting at 5 p.m. on the terrace
Joselito
20 percent off food and drink at the bar from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kapnos Kouzina
Happy hour at the bar all day
Kapnos Taverna
Happy hour at the bar all day
Pamplona
Happy hour drink starting at noon, with a limited food menu.
Pepita
Happy hour at the bar all day
Provision No. 14
Happy hour drink specials starting at noon, with two sandwiches available
The Royal
Happy hour all day with $5 house vermouth, $5 draft beers, $7 classic cocktails and $7 wine
Sixth Engine
Happy hour from noon until 7 p.m., with special cold-weather drinks
TAKODA Restaurant & Beer Garden
$2 off hot toddys
Town Hall
Happy hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., plus normal half-price wine all day
Other great deals include:
Osteria Morini
$15 pasta with wine or beer until 10 p.m.
The Living Room inside the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown
Hot chocolate station and s’mores by the fire starting at 11 a.m.
Ice Cream Jubilee
Both shops open at 2 p.m. with white hot chocolate and dark hot chocolate specials
