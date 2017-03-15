Ben Affleck Says He’s Completed Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck has announced he’s recently completed rehab for alcoholism.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” the actor and director wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that rehab was “the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck also thanked his “co-parent” Jennifer Garner. He and Garner have been separated since 2015. Rumors have swirled that the pair are no longer planning to divorce.

The star previously entered rehab for alcoholism in 2001.

