Katy Perry Can Almost Call a Convent Home

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry has had her eye on the Los Feliz Convent since 2015 when she tried to buy the eight-acre property from the Los Angeles Archdiocese for $14.5 million.

Before the sale could go through, the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary tried to sell the convent to entrepreneur Dana Hollister. A judge has sided with the rockstar, agreeing that Sisters Rita Callanan and Catherine Rose Holzman did not have the right to decide the fate of the property, since the Archdiocese actually owns the property.

“The court finds that the sisters did not have authority to sell the Property to Hollister,” wrote Judge Bowick in her 34-page ruling (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Even assuming that the Sisters had the authority to dispose of the property, which they did not, they nevertheless failed to validly consummate the transaction. The deal documents were not properly documented.”

The Archdiocese claims to have had the sisters’ interests in mind all along stating, “The Archdiocese was forced to take legal action in 2015 on behalf of all the Sisters when developer Dana Hollister took possession of their property without proper authorization for just $44,000 and a contingent promissory note without any guarantee that the Sisters would ever receive any additional payment,” read the statement. “Judge Bowick’s current ruling upholds her April 2016 ruling, which affirms that the Hollister sale was invalid and that Hollister has no right, title or valid interest in the property.”

In the meantime, Sisters Rita Callanan and Catherine Rose Holzman have accused Perry of witchcraft and confronted the singer about a trip she’d taken to the Salem Witch Walk in 2014.

Perry’s bid for the convent now lies in the hands of the Vatican, which has the final word on the sale.