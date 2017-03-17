Stargate Share ‘Waterfall’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Norwegian producer team Stargate (Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen) shared their new music video “Waterfall” today (March 17th). Although Pink and Sia joined forces on the track, they aren’t in the video. But Stargate still enlisted two world champion dancers to bring their song to life.

Shot in Ontario, California and directed by Malia James, the video features air dancers Inka Henriikka Tiitto and Amalie Hegland Lauritzen. The pair enter a futuristic–and foggy–arena housing an air tunnel. In that tunnel, they spin, fall, fly and more. Cameras circle around the tunnel to capture their movement and motion while electric lights flash neon blues and pinks and more moody reds and blues to enhance their artistry.