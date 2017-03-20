Listen To Win Run Of Engagement Passes To See Table 19!

Listen nights to Britt Waters for your chance to win a pair of run-of-engagement passes to see “Table 19,” starring Anna Kendrick.

Ex-maid-of-honor Eloise — having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text — decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19.

See it for free all week long with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight