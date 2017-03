This sweet little girl from Devon, England looks just like Ed Sheeran!

Isla Walton is 2 years old and her aunt told Mirror.co.uk that she also loves his music and tries to sing along.

If you are ever asked what the best thing in the internet was then this 2 year old who looks like @edsheeran should suffice as an answer…. pic.twitter.com/121q0pedzc — __Livealittle__ (@__Livealittle__) March 19, 2017

How cute!

Ed Sheeran’s new album by the way, is absolutely amazing!

