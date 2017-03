Adele continues to crack us up with her on-stage outbursts… This time her frustration was directed at the security guards working at the show.

Apparently people were standing and others couldn’t see… So security stepped in to ask people to sit down.

Adele wasn’t having it, check this out.

WARNING: Our beloved Adele has a potty mouth!

Adele telling security to stop telling people to sit down. Isn't she the best! #AdeleMelbourne #adelelive2017 pic.twitter.com/jNQ1tE9eRE — Daydreamer (@Adelefaans) March 19, 2017

