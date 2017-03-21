Ed Sheeran Fan Makes Hilarious ‘I Got Tickets’ Video

March 21, 2017 12:16 PM
My friend Jamie has been obsessing over whether or not she’d be able to get Ed Sheeran tickets. She tried for the first show and failed… They were sold out within minutes.

He added a second show and she somehow managed to get some. Actually, she and her husband were both online trying and he got lucky.

Here’s her celebratory “Galway Girl” video.

