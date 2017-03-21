Ed Sheeran Fan Makes Hilarious ‘I Got Tickets’ Video

My friend Jamie has been obsessing over whether or not she’d be able to get Ed Sheeran tickets. She tried for the first show and failed… They were sold out within minutes.
He added a second show and she somehow managed to get some. Actually, she and her husband were both online trying and he got lucky.
Here’s her celebratory “Galway Girl” video.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.