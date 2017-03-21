Ed Sheeran Fan Makes Hilarious ‘I Got Tickets’ Video

My friend Jamie has been obsessing over whether or not she’d be able to get Ed Sheeran tickets. She tried for the first show and failed… They were sold out within minutes.

He added a second show and she somehow managed to get some. Actually, she and her husband were both online trying and he got lucky.

Here’s her celebratory “Galway Girl” video.

When you FINALLY get @edsheeran tickets thanks to your dad's American Express card. pic.twitter.com/ECMFAwlwE4 — Jamie Reed (@itz_jamie) March 21, 2017

