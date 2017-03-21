Win Passes to See the Movie ‘Lion’

March 21, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Dana McKay, Lion

Listen middays to Dana McKay for your chance to win four run-of-engagement passes to see the Academy Award-winning movie “Lion,” starring Dev Patel Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman.

Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train that takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and the revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his long-lost family and return to his first home.

See it for free all week long with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Weinstein Company

Listen Live