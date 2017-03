Listen to The Tommy Show at 8:40 a.m. and to Darik Kristofer at 5:50 p.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran’s second show at the Verizon Center on September 20!

Tickets go on sale Friday March 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Verizon Center box office, but you can win them before you can buy them with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of the Messina Touring Group/AEG Live