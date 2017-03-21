WATCH: Paris Jackson Tells Story of How Zac Efron Broke Her Heart

Even Michael Jackson’s daughter can be starstruck.

Paris Jackson appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday and talked about her first crush, which was on “High School Musical” star Zac Efron.

She spoke about her disappointment when she went to go see “High School Musical Live” and Efron wasn’t there.

“He wasn’t there. He was filming that movie with the horses. Wasn’t he in a movie with horses or something? He was busy filming it when the tour was going on,” she said. “That was the most depressing part. He wasn’t there! I was like this heartbroken 10-year-old.”

Hopefully, Jackson has gotten over her first heartbreak.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter