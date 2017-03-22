Ed Sheeran Gives ‘No Scrubs’ Writers Credit for ‘Shape Of You’

Have you noticed that Ed Sheeran’s song “Shape of You” sounds like TLC’s “No Scrubs”?

I honestly hadn’t until I saw the article and listened for it, but apparently a lot of people have been saying the songs sound alike.

So in order to avoid a possible lawsuit, Ed Sheeran just added the three people who wrote and produced “No Scrubs” to the credits for “Shape of You.” This will allow them to collect royalties.

According to Forbes:

Just before the chorus kicks in on “Shape,” Sheeran croons “Boy, let’s not talk too much / Grab on my waist and put that body on me,” and while the words aren’t in any way similar, it’s the way the Brit sings them that is extremely reminiscent of the main lyrics from the chorus of “No Scrubs”: “No, I don’t want no scrubs / A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me.”

Here are the songs so you can compare for yourself.

Do you hear it?

