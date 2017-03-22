Lindsay Lohan Releases Trailer for Prank Show ‘The Anti-Social Network’

Lindsay Lohan is hoping to make her return to relevancy with a new reality game show.

“The Anti Social Network” follows Lindsay as she takes over the social media accounts of contestants. They’ll have to pull off 3 stunts to win cash and prizes.

Here’s the trailer…

A preview of Lindsay Lohan's new TV show, The Anti Social Network! pic.twitter.com/fusjwAYwYq — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 22, 2017

So far there is no premiere date since it hasn’t been picked up by a network, but she’s shopping it around.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.