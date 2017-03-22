Lindsay Lohan Releases Trailer for Prank Show ‘The Anti-Social Network’

March 22, 2017 10:40 AM
Dana's Dirt, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is hoping to make her return to relevancy with a new reality game show.

“The Anti Social Network” follows Lindsay as she takes over the social media accounts of contestants. They’ll have to pull off 3 stunts to win cash and prizes.

Here’s the trailer…

So far there is no premiere date since it hasn’t been picked up by a network, but she’s shopping it around.

 

