The Best of National Puppy Day (PHOTOS)

It’s National Puppy Day, which is the best thing ever because who doesn’t love puppies?
We’ve complied some of the cutest puppy posts from social media and brought them here to you in this post.
Someone has to do some hard work around here….thank us later!
A few local athletes own some pretty cute pups in their own right.
Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland rolls with a pack of pups to training camp.
There’s Washington Wizards guard John Wall who says he has “a thing for dogs,” and who can blame him…look at those cuties.
Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and Washington Capitals left winger Daniel Winnik have matching dogs with their own Instagram pages.
