The Best of National Puppy Day (PHOTOS)

It’s National Puppy Day, which is the best thing ever because who doesn’t love puppies?

RELATED: Popular Pups: French Bulldogs, Rottweilers Rising up the Ranks

We’ve complied some of the cutest puppy posts from social media and brought them here to you in this post.

Someone has to do some hard work around here….thank us later!

Because #NationalPuppyDay A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

What we imagine heaven looks like… Happy #NationalPuppyDay!! 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/6nDkwFcarH — Forever 21 (@Forever21) March 23, 2017

😍🐶 Happy #NationalPuppyDay! #HTTR tag someone who loves puppies A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Happy #NationalPuppyDay! May all your pups be good pups ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9kTZp01Glf — The Dodo (@dodo) March 23, 2017

Happy #NationalPuppyDay "hope your day is full of playtime and sunshine" writes @chessonchairs #dogsofinstagram A post shared by DogsOf (@dogsofinstagram) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

🎶 It's a small pup after all. 🎶 😍#NationalPuppyDay (🐶: @diningindisney) A post shared by Disney (@disney) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Happy #NationalPuppyDay!!! To celebrate, we want to see photos of your dogs in their best cosplay! We'll retweet our favorites all day long! pic.twitter.com/1fqGkvQZAk — Nerdist (@nerdist) March 23, 2017

A few local athletes own some pretty cute pups in their own right.

Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland rolls with a pack of pups to training camp.

There’s Washington Wizards guard John Wall who says he has “a thing for dogs,” and who can blame him…look at those cuties.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and Washington Capitals left winger Daniel Winnik have matching dogs with their own Instagram pages.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter