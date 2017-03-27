Is John Gosselin Becoming a Stripper?

Over the weekend Jon Gosselin announced that he is set to star in an all male revue at an Atlantic City night club.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he considers the opportunity to be a blessing.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” he said. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

The “Untamed Male Revue” is set to debut on April 1 which is also his 40th birthday.

In addition, April 1 is also April Fool’s Day… Anyone think this might just be a big prank to promote the club he works for?

I mean, Jon Gosselin stripping? Does anyone want to pay money to see that?

Just a hunch. We’ll see this weekend if I’m right!



