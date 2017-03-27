Jewelry Store Under Fire for ‘Throw Rocks at Girls’ Billboard

Is it ever OK to throw rocks at girls?

It is according to a North Carolina jewelry store.

Spicer Green Jewelers is facing serious backlash after this new billboard went up.

"Sometimes, it’s ok to throw rocks at girls": Jewelry store billboard stirs outrage https://t.co/CEpdbbYwRJ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2017

I wonder if they’re looking for a new marketing director?

Here are some of the responses on Twitter.

No but it's ok to throw rocks at whoever approved this billboard. pic.twitter.com/9pd3Rj9mu8 — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 23, 2017

@BevMahone I would love to know who thought THAT was a good idea. — danielle hatfield (@dhatfield) March 27, 2017

The store has since apologized for the billboard.

“I’m truly sorry that it offended anybody, that was not our intention,” Spicer Greene Jewelers owner Eva-Michelle Spicer told WLOS. “The billboard was intent to be a nostalgic thought of a childhood teaching, that it’s not OK to throw rocks at girls. It’s not OK to throw rocks at anyone. It saddens me that it was taken that way, because it certainly wasn’t intended.”

They also pledged to donate 10% of their profits over the weekend to Helpmate, a local domestic violence shelter.



