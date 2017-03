Listen to your favorite 94.7 Fresh FM personalities all week long for your chance win a Fresh Four Pack of tickets to Six Flags America.

Its “go-time” at Six Flags America with opening weekend coming April 1st and 2nd! This weekend only save BIG when you buy two season passes for only $99. Plus, be the first to challenge the all-new virtual reality coaster “Galactic Attack”.

Tickets to the 2017 Six Flags America season are on sale now but win your way in all this week with 94.7 Fresh FM.