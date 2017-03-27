Listen To Win Tickets To The Advanced Screening of The New Movie Gifted!

Listen afternoons to Darik Kristofer on 94.7 Fresh FM all this week for your chance to win a Fresh 4-Pack of tickets to the advance screening of “Gifted” – starring Chris Evans, McKenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer – April 3rd at the AMC Mazza Gallerie.

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the 7-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan), whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary.

“Gifted” hits in theaters nationwide April 12th but see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else!

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight