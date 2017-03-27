Maxwell Announces U.S. Tour Dates, Shares ‘Gods’ Video

By Radio.com Staff
Maxwell has announced a run of tour dates beginning this spring.
Related: Maxwell Returns with ‘BLACKSummer’night’
The run kicks off on May 23rd in Nashville TN. Common, Ledisi and Leela James have been tapped as support.
Public on-sales begin starting this Friday, March 31st at 10am local time.
The singer also shared a new Los Angeles-centric music video for his song “Gods,” which you can preview below.
5/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
5/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena^
5/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*
5/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater*
5/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*
5/30 – Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion*
6/1 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*
6/2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*
6/3 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center**
6/4 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*
6/6 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena**
6/8 – Newark, NJ @ The Prudential Center**
6/9 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**
6/10 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Coliseum**
6/13 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**
6/15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*
6/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
6/23 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Arena**
^w/ Common & Ledisi
*w/ Ledisi & Leela James
**w/ Ledisi only
Never miss a tour date from Maxwell with Eventful.
Comments are closed.