Sean Spicer held a White House press conference on Monday with a big chunk of what appears to be lettuce or spinach in his teeth!

The press secretary hasn’t clarified what he had for lunch yet, but this is how Twitter rewarded him for eating healthy.

Friends don't let friends talk with food in their teeth. Apparently @seanspicer @PressSec has no friends. pic.twitter.com/uDLl5zvV8B — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) March 27, 2017

"You don't need to chew all that gum," they said. "A little parsley will freshen your breath," they said…#PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/T4lWATbNIa — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

Looks like Melissa McCarthy will be trading in the chewing gum for some fresh greens. #PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/JJeZrlLzC3 — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

Spicey the Sailor Man: "I lie to the finish, while I eats me spinach!" #PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/uX1lbfcIsj — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

Gotta love how no one in the WH press corp will tell Sean Spicer he has lettuce in his teeth. — Mary Moreland (@MaryMoreland19) March 27, 2017

I desperately want a reporter to ask Sean Spicer what he has in his teeth pic.twitter.com/hu3rRAwd6B — Alexandra (@Gallantdesigner) March 27, 2017

How embarrassing! Not one person in that room told him he had something in his teeth… #sad!

