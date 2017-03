Eminem wrote quite a few songs about his ex-wife Kim Mathers and their daughter Hailie.

She’s 21 now and her “all grown up” pictures are going viral because an Eminem fan discovered her on Instagram.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

In honor of tbt and my mood today A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

[Trending Now] Eminem’s Only Daughter Hailie Has Grown Into A Stunning Young Lady And You … https://t.co/fPQGsvWwQq pic.twitter.com/pslJZDsZtO — Alvin Koch (@AlvinKoch) March 26, 2017

She’s drop-dead gorgeous!

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 19, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.