BEFORE & AFTER: Jen Cleaned the Office Microwaves

I would like to personally thank Jen Richer for taking the time and the initiative to clean the CBS Radio office microwaves. It was so nice to heat up my eggs this morning without worrying about someone else’s chunk of dried meat sauce from 3 weeks ago falling onto my breakfast.

The Tommy Show talked about Jen’s good deed Wednesday morning.

As you can see, they were utterly disgusting. And they smelled just as bad as they looked.

Here is the beautiful after picture, complete with the splatter cover she picked up at the dollar store.

So how did she do it?

Here’s her trick.

Heat a bowl of water with 1/4 cup of white vinegar for 10 minutes.

Leave it in the microwave for another 10 minutes. Do not open the door.

The steam and the vinegar will loosen all of the crusted on food so you don’t have to scrub much at all.

After letting it sit for 10 minutes, use a paper towel to wipe all of the sludge. You may have to use a little bit of elbow grease, but it won’t be nearly as bad as it would have been without treating it first.

Thanks again, Jen!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.