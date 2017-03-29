Lamar Odom’s ‘One Regret’ in Khloe Kardashian Marriage

Lamar Odom just did an interview with Us Weekly and said he only has one regret when it comes to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

When asked if he regretted putting their marriage on television, he said he did not.

“No. Businesswise, it opened up opportunities, like the fragrance Khloe and I created. We probably cursed it by calling it ‘Unbreakable,’ but that was my baby.”

His one regret?

Having affairs with multiple women.

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*ck in my pants.”

His one regret is cheating over… and over… and over again? But just one regret.

In all fairness, he does seem to be taking full responsibility for the failure of his marriage and seems to be on a better path. I just found it funny how a serial cheater said his “one regret” is having lots and lots of sex with other women, as if it was just one bad decision.

