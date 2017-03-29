Patrick Stewart in Drag is Kellyanne Conway

Last year Patrick Stewart dressed in drag as a stunt to promote his show “Blunt Talk.”

Now the pictures of him dressed up like a woman are going viral because someone came across them and noticed he kind of looks like Kellyanne Conway.

OK, let’s be honest, he really looks like Kellyanne Conway!

Why not…it's Hump Day!! Striking resemblance, Kellyanne Conway & Patrick Stewart in drag. Lol pic.twitter.com/KWeW17c9gg — Letitia (@laringo) March 29, 2017

Patrick Stewart in drag looks JUST like Kellyanne Conway https://t.co/UmOClgRXOf via @MailOnline — Pat F. (@patf304) March 29, 2017

Even Google thinks there’s a striking resemblance. A reverse image search of Patrick in drag results in photos of Kellyanne Conway.

I hate to pick on her but there is no denying this!

