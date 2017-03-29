Patrick Stewart in Drag is Kellyanne Conway

March 29, 2017 1:27 PM
Last year Patrick Stewart dressed in drag as a stunt to promote his show “Blunt Talk.”

Now the pictures of him dressed up like a woman are going viral because someone came across them and noticed he kind of looks like Kellyanne Conway.

OK, let’s be honest, he really looks like Kellyanne Conway!

Even Google thinks there’s a striking resemblance. A reverse image search of Patrick in drag results in photos of Kellyanne Conway.

Google reverse image search can’t tell the difference between Kellyanne Conway and Sir Patrick Stewart in drag

I hate to pick on her but there is no denying this!

 

