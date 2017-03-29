Rihanna Dazzles in New ‘Valerian’ Trailer

March 29, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna will soon be back on big screen. In the second teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the Grammy-winning superstar appears for a few moments as Bubble, the shapeshifting adult entertainer.

Related: Rihanna to Act Alongside Adam Driver in Upcoming Film ‘Annette’

While she’s only in the new trailer for a split second, her quick transformation from classy cabaret dancer to sultry nurse makes the scene more than worth it.

Hitting theaters July 21st, the rest of the star-studded cast includes co-stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne, along with John Goodman, Clive Owens and Kris Wu.

Watch the trailer below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live