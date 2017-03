HBO’s hit series “Game Of Thrones” has a new teaser trailer for its seventh season, returning in July.

The teaser features Daenerys, Cersei Lannister and Jon Snow taking a long walk as “Sit Down” by James plays. It also gives fans a look at a possible Dragonstone throne room.

Watch the trailer below.

And check out the first teaser released.

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

Winter is coming July 16, 2017.

