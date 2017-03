Tarek El Moussa’s latest improvement project isn’t a house – it’s his body.

According to TMZ, Tarek wanted to get in shape after battling 2 forms of cancer, struggling with back problems, and to help him get through his divorce.

'Flip or Flop' Tarek El Moussa has a ripped revenge bod! pic.twitter.com/xWyvVZljrv — TMZ (@TMZ) March 31, 2017



