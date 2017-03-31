Win a Sneak Peek of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

Listen all weekend for your chance win a pair of tickets to see a sneak peek of “Transformers: The Last Knight” – starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Santiago Cabrera – on April 4 at the AMC Tysons Corner Theater.

Win and you will automatically be qualified to win the grand prize trip for two to the U.S. Premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” in June including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and transportation to and from the premiere.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” hits theatres June 23, but you can see part of the movie before anyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES