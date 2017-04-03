Jon Gosselin ‘Untamed Male Revue’ Pictures

Last week Jon Gosselin announced that he would star in the “Untamed Male Revue” at an Atlantic City night club on April 1st. I said this reeked of an April Fool’s Day joke because Jon Gosselin stripping down to a thong was just too good to be true…

Sure enough, the “Untamed Male Revue” was actually pretty tame.

Jon wore jeans and an Ed Hardy shirt (of course) and later changed into a Hawaiian shirt and a hula skirt and showed a little leg… but that’s about it.

Jon Gosselin Bares No Skin for Stripping Debut https://t.co/0R493yf86Y pic.twitter.com/Ww3DUpCtwh — Las Vegas NV Blog (@LasVegasNvBlog) April 3, 2017

Despite being fully clothed, women threw money at him like crazy. He plans to donate it to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Maybe they were paying him to keep his clothes on?

TMZ has more pictures.

Jon took to Facebook last night to make a statement about what the show was really supposed to be about… He blames the media for hyping the “strip show” even though he never promised to take his clothes off.

