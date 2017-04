Listen to The Tommy Show at 8:40 a.m. Thursday only for your chance to win a pair of front-row¬†tickets to John Mayer’s concert on April 6¬†at the Verizon Center!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Verizon Center box office, but you can get up close and personal with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Columbia Records