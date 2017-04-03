Win Passes to See ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Listen to Britt Waters nights on 94.7 Fresh FM all week for your chance to win four run-of-engagement passes to the hit movie “Ghost in the Shell.”

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to, and her life was not saved. Instead, it was stolen.

“Ghost in the Shell” is in theaters everywhere, but you can see it for free with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures