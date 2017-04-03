Mama June Finally Shows Weight Loss ‘After’ Pics

Mama June teased us with a lot of “see my size 4 body” click bait over the last couple of weeks, but she’s finally showing off her fabulous “after” pictures.

The second to last episode of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” aired Friday night on WEtv.

She went from a size 18 to a size 4!

Some pictures from tonight's episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/hjc2oO0NBa — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 1, 2017

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

She underwent several surgeries and stuck to a strict diet and exercise program to make the transition.

So how much weight did she actually lose? It’s not completely clear, but according to InTouch, she weighed about 460 pounds while she was filming “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and she had lost over 300 pounds as of the beginning of this year.

