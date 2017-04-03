Prince Jackson Honors Michael Jackson with New Tattoo

By Jon Wiederhorn

About a week ago, Michael Jackson’s son and daughter, Prince and Paris Jackson, displayed complementary yin and yang tattoos. Now, Prince (real name Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr.) has added to his body ink by having an image of his father tattooed on the lower half of his leg.

He posted a video clip of the tat on Instagram along with the message, “Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo.”

In the tattoo, the late pop legend is depicted as a winged angel standing with his legs crossed and his hands raised. One hand is covered with a white glove.

It’s not the first time one of Jackson’s children has paid homage to their dad by getting tattooed: daughter Paris has a large tattoo inspired by Jackson’s Dangerous artwork and the other features her father’s handwriting: “Queen of My Heart”

Jackson died in 2009, at the age of 50.