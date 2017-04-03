Play Can’t Beat Kelly to go to the Cherry Blast Festival

Listen to The Tommy Show mornings for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to the Events DC Cherry Blast on April 14 at Dock 5 at Union Market.

This Japanese-inspired festival is the premier event for the National Cherry Blossom Festival and features food tastings from acclaimed chefs, sumo demonstrations, interactive art exhibits and music throughout the night.

Tickets are on sale now through Events DC Cherry Blast dot com but win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Events DC

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES