Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Photographed Together

April 4, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

Hollywood’s most elusive couple, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, were finally caught together!

Dating rumors have run rampant since 2013, but until now they’ve somehow managed to avoid being photographed.

Their reps have denied the rumors for years, but in June of last year “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan confirmed they’ve been together for a while. She later retracted her statement, but I think this picture speaks for itself.

 

