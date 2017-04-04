Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Photographed Together

Hollywood’s most elusive couple, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, were finally caught together!

Dating rumors have run rampant since 2013, but until now they’ve somehow managed to avoid being photographed.

Look who I spotted on a date night 💅🏽 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today😌 #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Their reps have denied the rumors for years, but in June of last year “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan confirmed they’ve been together for a while. She later retracted her statement, but I think this picture speaks for itself.

