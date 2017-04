Michael Phelps went to the NCAA finals game last night after spending a little too much time in the Arizona sun.

He got a sunburn outside and then he was mercilessly burned on Twitter.

Someone get Michael Phelps an SPF sponsorship. Stat. pic.twitter.com/zxULmkahYf — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) April 4, 2017

I thought the National Championship court had spent a little too much time in the sun, and then I saw Michael Phelps. pic.twitter.com/2qMLZvtAhU — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) April 4, 2017

The Orange Bowl is in December, Phelps. pic.twitter.com/tQdyhp6d46 — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) April 4, 2017

Michael Phelps and Kramer enjoying that Phoenix sun this week.#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/lHR4WXSzGy — DAN (@danWorthington) April 4, 2017

