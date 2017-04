Apparently people will put anything on pizza.

Let me introduce you to the food sensation that’s sweeping the nation…

Peepza.

Peeps melted on pizza = peepza! Who wants to try a slice? https://t.co/AE6exVAfAf #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/4LBkSVxtP4 — Travis Mayfield (@TravisMayfield) April 4, 2017

What do you think?

I think yuck, no thank you.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.