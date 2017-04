The Pink Star was sought after by three clients before selling to a bidder on the phone with our Asia CEO Kevin Ching pic.twitter.com/504CuIpbtF — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 4, 2017

The “Pink Star,” a 59.60-carat diamond, just set a world record for the most expensive diamond or jewel ever sold at auction, a whopping $71.2 million.

The jewel sold for the incredible sum at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong.

Check out pics of the massive diamond below.

This giant pink diamond is 59.60 carats and could become the most expensive to be ever sold at auction https://t.co/BRyJ8gMIol pic.twitter.com/NC9StOsGUu — CNN International (@cnni) April 4, 2017

The Pink Star, a 59.60-carat diamond, just sold in #HK for HK$553m/US$71.2m, a new record for any diamond or jewel at auction — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 4, 2017

The buyer of the record-setting Pink Star for HK$553 million / $71.2 million was jewelry retailer Chow Tai Fook 🇭🇰 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 4, 2017

Now THAT is a lot of bling.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter