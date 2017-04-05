WATCH: Twelve Cheetah Cubs Born at Smithsonian

The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute just got a little cuter.

Two adult cheetahs welcomed 12 cubs to the world over the last several weeks, with ten of the newborn cheetahs surviving the birthing process.

The first five cubs were born March 23 to their mother Happy, a three-year-old adult female. The next wave came about a week later on March 28 when seven-year-old Miti birthed seven more cubs.

Two specimens from Miti’s batch didn’t survive– the Smithsonian says deaths are common in large-group births.

“The average litter size is three, so this time we’ve got an incredible pile of cubs,” said Adrienne Crosier, SCBI cheetah biologist.

Of the ten cubs, four are males and three are females. They’ll be monitored closely in the coming days and weeks by scientists and keepers and will have their first exam when they are approximately six-weeks old.

Read the full press release from the Smithsonian here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter